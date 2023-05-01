LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A deadly rollover crash in the north end of the Las Vegas valley left one man dead on Monday.
It happened at 2 p.m. along I-15 and mile marker 60 just six miles north of the Speedway exit when a commercial dump truck driver hauling gravel overturned blocking multiple travel lanes for drivers, according to Nevada State Police.
For unknown reasons, the driver of the truck failed to maintain its travel lane and overturned, police stated. The driver, identified as a male adult by NSP, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the truck where he later died, police added.
One travel lane remained open to drivers just after 3 p.m., according to police.
No other details were released.