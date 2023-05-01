LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A deadly rollover crash in the north end of the Las Vegas valley left one man dead on Monday.

It happened at 2 p.m. along I-15 and mile marker 60 just six miles north of the Speedway exit when a commercial dump truck driver hauling gravel overturned blocking multiple travel lanes for drivers, according to Nevada State Police.

A deadly crash reported along I-15 at mile marker 60 on May 1, 2023 (NDOT)

For unknown reasons, the driver of the truck failed to maintain its travel lane and overturned, police stated. The driver, identified as a male adult by NSP, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and was ejected from the truck where he later died, police added.

One travel lane remained open to drivers just after 3 p.m., according to police.

No other details were released.