BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Boulder City Fire Department (BCFD) confirms one person died in a paragliding incident Sunday morning.

According to the BCFD, the motorized paraglider was found on the dry lake bed on the south end of town in the desert. When emergency personnel arrived at 8:53 a.m. they found that bystanders had attempted life-saving measures on the victim, but the unidentified person died.

The BCFD did not indicate whether the person died because of a crash or an unrelated medical episode. The BCFD did not confirm whether the paraglider crashed or landed on the dry lake bed.