LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Both men killed in a crash involving three motorcycles and an SUV Sunday evening in North Las Vegas have been identified.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near E. Cheyenne Avenue and Civic Center.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified 52-year-old Andre Lashon Lewis as one of the victims. The other victim was identified as 53-year-old Parrish John Jones.

According to North Las Vegas Police, the three motorcyclists were traveling eastbound on Cheyenne and the SUV was traveling westbound.

“Two of the motorcyclists left the center roadway and crossed over to westbound traffic. One of the motorcycle riders collided with the SUV,” said Sgt. Vince Booker, North Las Vegas Police Department.

Police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

Sheri Hall, a friend of Jones for over 35 years, told 8 News Now that she believes Jones was riding with his bike club at the time and said that this is a wake-up call for many of his fellow bike riders.

“He’s going to be missed by a lot of people. A lot of our classmates have been posting about the situation about him on the motorcycle and being that they are dangerous as well, it’s going to hit home for a lot of those guys because they ride bikes as well,” Hall said.

The SUV driver, a woman, and the third motorcyclist were transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash caused the closure of Cheyenne for several hours Sunday evening.

According to a motorcycle group on Facebook, there will be a vigil held for both men Tuesday night.