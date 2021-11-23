Deadly motorcycle crashes on the rise statewide; safety training offered to riders

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Motorcycle fatalities are up 32% from this same time last year in Nevada.

However, there is training to help drivers prepare before they head out on the roads.

Sarah Lee Is the owner of My Car Lady and she specializes in vehicle registration services and tells 8 News Now that this year she’s registered about 500 motorcycles.

“There’s a huge increase in motorcycle enthusiasts buying motorcycles, collecting classic motorcycles, all of them wanting to get out on the road, and some even also going off-road,” said Lee.

The uptick came as a result of the pandemic but Lee can’t help notice the rise in crashes, including deadly crashes.

“I’ve seen several crashes in the last couple weeks,” she added. “These motorcycles go very fast and they sometimes don’t anticipate the driver making a move in a certain direction.”

Lee recommends that those looking to purchase a bike, receive the proper training beforehand.

Steve Ritchey is a riding academy manager at Red Rock Harley Davidson and says he agrees.

“You know, just because your next-door neighbor rides a motorcycle doesn’t mean they can teach you to ride a motorcycle, so take formal training. Get the education that you need to be safe for, not only for yourself but for your family,” Ritchey says.

He also adds that the program is designed for new riders, and offers the opportunity to get a motorcycle endorsement. Red Rock Harley Davidson also offers interested riders six classes a month.

Currently, Ritchey says Red Rock Harley Davidson’s riding academy is on track to license 500 new riders in 2021.