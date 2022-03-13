LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— A motorcyclist was killed Saturday evening after colliding with a car pulling out of a driveway.

The crash happened on Saturday around 6:17 p.m. on Spring Mountain Road, east of Red Rock Street.

According to a police report, the motorcyclist was traveling east on Spring Mountain, when the driver of a BMW was exiting a private driveway. The motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the vehicle.

The report states that when emergency medical personnel arrived, the motorcyclist was deemed beyond resuscitation, and pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the BMW reportedly remained at the scene of the incident, where he successfully passed a field sobriety test.

This incident marks the 28th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s

jurisdiction for 2022.