LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in a deadly hit and run crash on Saturday evening, according to Metro police.

The incident occurred around 9:40 p.m. on West Charleston Boulevard, at the intersection of Essex Drive. According to police, and witness statements, a pedestrian was walking northbound across all lanes of West Charleston Boulevard, outside of a marked crosswalk. Police said the driver of a dark-colored sedan struck the person, and then fled the scene.

Police said arriving medical personnel transported the victim to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit, where they were pronounced dead.

This pedestrian’s death marks the 84th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2022.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3786. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit

www.crimestoppersofNV.com