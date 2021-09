LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly head-on crash in the northern part of the valley and say an impaired driver may be the cause.

According to Metro Lt. Jonathan Riddle, one driver was heading eastbound and the other driver was heading westbound when the vehicles collided around 7:30 a.m. The driver of one of the vehicles was killed the other driver was transported to the hospital.

The crash occurred near the Gilcrease Orchard.