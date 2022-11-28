LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly house fire is being investigated after a woman claims her husband set the house on fire while carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.

Around 10:04 a.m., NLVFD along with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a house fire at 2209 Keller Court near Gowan Road and Clayton Street.

North Las Vegas police were already on the scene for a domestic incident where a woman claimed that her husband set the house on fire and was carrying a gun, according to NLVFD.

According to officials, police attempted to mitigate the situation by contacting to assailant inside the house.

Once the fire reached the roof of the house, fire crews moved in to fight the fire from a distance and to protect the surrounding homes, NLVFD said.

After the fire was extinguished, police searched the first floor of the home for the assailant and a drone was launched to search the second floor.

The assailant’s body was found on the second floor of the home. According to NLVFD, investigators are waiting on the autopsy report to finish the investigation.