LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.

The seven incidents are not connected, but occur as Metro police and other law enforcement agencies in the valley have the shooting death of 23-year veteran police officer Truong Thai on their minds. Metro police handled all but one of the calls listed below:

11 P.M. SUNDAY: Police say 35-year-old Antiwan Dawon Bradley of Las Vegas was stabbed to death near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue. A suspect described as a white man around 30 years old with a mullet hairstyle has not been apprehended.

5:38 P.M. MONDAY: A shooting leaves one man dead near Maryland Parkway at Hacienda Avenue. Metro police say the victim had been arguing with his girlfriend when he was shot by an unknown man. The suspect has not been arrested.

1:00 A.M. TUESDAY: A fight ends in a shooting in the northeast valley. Police responded to an address on North Feliz Street near Carey Avenue, where a man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

3:00 A.M. TUESDAY: A pedestrian is struck and killed after walking out onto Interstate 15 near Flamingo Road. The investigation closed southbound lanes of the highway for 11 hours. Nevada State Police Highway Patrol officers handled this incident.

12:30 P.M. TUESDAY: A 34-year-old man is shot and killed in a neighborhood near Nellis Boulevard at Hacienda Avenue in the southeast valley. The shooting followed an argument over parking and the suspect has not been apprehended.

1:38 P.M. TUESDAY: A pedestrian is struck and killed at Sunset Park, near Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue.

2:04 P.M. TUESDAY: An inmate at the Clark County Detention Center is found dead and his cellmate is accused of beating him to death, according to police. James Chatien was found in the cell with blood around his head, documents said.