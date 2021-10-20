Deadly crashes nearly 30% higher than last year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There have been 112 traffic-related fatalities in Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction since the beginning of the year.

Statewide, 289 people have died as a result of crashes, which is up nearly 30% from 2020. Law enforcement reports DUI’s and speeding among the top causes in fatal crashes.

In an ongoing effort to bring those numbers down, the Nevada Department of Public Safety and Transportation is hosting the Nevada Traffic Safety Summit in Las Vegas at Palace Station.

The goal is to have zero fatalities on Nevada roads by the year 2050.