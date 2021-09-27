Deadly crashes involving exotic rentals raise concerns, prompting more attention to regulations, laws

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A double fatal crash in Red Rock has some in the rental industry raising concerns once again.

Two men died while driving the scenic loop early Sunday morning and police say speed was a factor.

Last week a fatal crash involving a Rolls-Royce on Spring Mountain and Saturday’s crash took place in a three-wheeled vehicle called a Slingshot.

“It is meant to be that two-person experience,” Houston Crosta of Royalty Exotic Cars tells 8 News Now. “It is open, there are no doors.”

But Saturday, the joy ride turned deadly.

“This is more of a motorcycle than it is a car,” he said.

Crosta adds that nearly all the Slingshots in the valley are rentals.

He also tells 8 News Now the deadly crashes have to be addressed.

“I don’t want people to lose their lives, we have a very good track record we pride ourselves in education,” said Crosta.

Last week, County Commissioner Michael Naft directed staff to look into the laws and regulations in the industry to see if there is room for improvement.

He says he worries about the industry.

“There is going to have to be change and I am going to be at the forefront of this because I don’t want to lose my business I have worked really hard for this place,” adds Crosta.

He says he believes more enforcement of laws could save lives.

Attorney Sam Mirejovsky says the laws are there but more can be done to prevent deadly crashes.

“The easiest way to fix this is to have an inspector, have an officer some law enforcement person from the city attorney’s office go and pose as a renter,” Mirejovsky adds. “These operators should have a kill switch, should be obligated to maintain active monitoring of the car.”

The county business licensing department is expected to bring information forward for county consideration at a commission meeting next month.