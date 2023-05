LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada State Police shut down traffic lanes along the I-15 in North Las Vegas following a deadly crash investigation.

It happened on Tuesday shortly after 2:30 p.m. along I-15 northbound, south of Cheyenne Avenue.

A hard closure was put in place on the two right travel lanes leaving drivers an open lane on the left.

Drivers should seek alternate routes if possible as delays are expected.