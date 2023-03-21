LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly crash in the west Las Vegas valley sent at least six people to the hospital on Tuesday.

It happened just after 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Desert Inn and Jones, Metro police said.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fatal Traffic Collision- Desert Inn Rd & Jones Blvd

The incident was the fourth deadly crash on Tuesday along Las Vegas valley roadways.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes as road closures are in effect in the area.

Desert Inn Road is closed in both directions between Jones Boulevard and Red Rock Street.