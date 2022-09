LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A deadly crash was reported Thursday morning near the 215 Beltway and Hualapai Way.

Nevada State Police confirmed a fatal vehicle collision happened on the eastbound side of the beltway at Hualapai at around 6:30 a.m.

According to RTC, the 215 is down to just one lane between Ann Road and Hualapai.

Drivers are asked to use other routes. No other details were released.

This is a developing story.