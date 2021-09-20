Deadly crash prompts scrutiny of exotic vehicle rentals

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Clark County Commissioners will discuss a potential investigation of the local exotic vehicle rental industry, following a suspected DUI crash that killed a visiting police officer.

Joshua Castellano, 35, a police officer in New Haven, Conn., was killed in the crash Friday morning on Spring Mountain, near Decatur.

Las Vegas Metro Police said another New Haven officer, Robert Ferraro, 34, was drunk while driving a rented Rolls Royce. Ferraro lost control of the vehicle and rolled, killing Castellano, according to police.

Two other police officers were also passengers in the vehicle.

“(Officer Castellano) did not only touch the men and women of this police department, but the community as well,” said acting New Haven Police Chief Renee Dominguez.

The Rolls Royce, valued at approximately $400,000 was rented from All Star Rentals.

An 8NewsNow photojournalist was confronted when he attempted to ask employees at All Star Rentals if they rented the Rolls Royce. Another representative of the company confirmed the agency did rent the vehicle, adding the incident is a tragedy.

County Commissioner Michael Naft said he is concerned about recent crashes involving exotic rentals. Naft plans to address the issue at Tuesday’s County Commission meeting.

“We don’t want our visitors coming here getting hurt or even worse killed,” said Naft, whose district includes the Las Vegas Strip. “We need to make sure every possible rule is in place and everything we can to keep people safe.”

Naft said crashes are happening too often. In June, a person driving a Lamborghini was allegedly going 141 miles per hour before crashing into a moped.

Houston Crosta owns Royalty Exotic Cars. He said renters need to be educated and regulation needs to improve.

“There is no regulation going on, who is insuring the cars correctly, who is renting them correctly,” said Crosta. “Do they have their bonds, do they have this do they have that? It takes a lot to become a rental car company.”

New Haven, Conn. police officer, Robert Ferraro, 34, is charged with DUI in a deadly crash Friday morning.

A judge ordered Ferraro held on $100,000 bail. He is due back in court Tuesday. Ferraro has been placed on administrative leave while the New Haven Police Department conducts its own investigation.