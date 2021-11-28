Deadly crash on US 95 in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Nye County.
Nevada State Police says a collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the U.S. 95 at mile marker 27.
As a result of the crash, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. 95 between state route 160 to state route 373 will be closed while officials investigate the deadly crash.
The crash happened about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.
Officials are warning drivers to take alternate routes as the area is currently closed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.