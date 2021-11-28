Deadly crash on US 95 in Nye County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Nye County.

Nevada State Police says a collision occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the U.S. 95 at mile marker 27.

#Breaking Fatal crash US95 at Nye County Mile Marker 27. US95 closed in both directions. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice #HighwayPatrol — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) November 28, 2021

As a result of the crash, the Nye County Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. 95 between state route 160 to state route 373 will be closed while officials investigate the deadly crash.

The crash happened about 90 miles northwest of Las Vegas.

Officials are warning drivers to take alternate routes as the area is currently closed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.