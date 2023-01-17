LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Sahara Avenue is closed to traffic following a deadly crash involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. and has resulted in Sahara being closed between Commercial Center Drive and Market Street just east of Maryland Parkway.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, the pedestrian was transported to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. There is a vehicle at the scene flipped on its side and a downed tree in the median.

Fatal investigators are on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.