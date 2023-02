LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Department of Transportation has reported that all lanes are closed northbound on the I-15 at Apex due to a deadly crash.

On Wednesday around 7:43 p.m., a fatal crash occurred on the I-15 near mile marker 60, according to officials.

As of 8:45 p.m., all lanes remain closed, according to NDOT. This is an ongoing story, check back for updates.