Deadly crash on Desert Inn has neighbors pointing at speed, traffic

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Fatal accident on Desert Inn Thursday, where a pedestrian was killed, makes residents wonder if more can be done to protect them.

“We have a problem because people don’t use the light and they cross between the street. That’s the problem,” Melva Sanchez said. “The problem here is that the people are not watching people when they are crossing the street.”

Traffic safety organizations like “zero fatalities” are urging both drivers and pedestrians to watch out for each other. They say 63% of pedestrian deaths happen outside the crosswalks and in the evenings.

“They have all the lanes marked to cross. If people just cross at the corners instead of doing it in the middle of the street it would be so much safer,” John Kilcourse said.

Friday Desert Inn near Decatur Blvd. was back to normal after Thursday afternoon’s deadly accident. Nita Alberta Livingston, 65, was killed by a school bus with 3 elementary school students on board.

As of Oct. 27, Metro police reported 37 pedestrians fatalities compared to 34 this same time last year.

“Just because you’re in the roadway legally, doesn’t mean you’re in the roadway safely. What you want to do if you’re a pedestrian is making sure you’re having eye contact with those drivers that are closest to you that could be a potential collision,” said Lt. Bret Ficklin.

Police also remind drivers and pedestrians that with the time change this weekend. It’ll get dark earlier so it’s important to always be alert.