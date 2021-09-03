Deadly crash near Lake Mead, MLK

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police investigating a single-car crash that killed a woman on the north end of the valley near Lake Mead Blvd. and MLK, Friday night.
According to officers the female driver was in a black Infinity traveling northbound on MLK hit a curb and drove up onto a sidewalk while continue to travel northbound.
The woman then drove through the desert landscaping of a nearby property and struck a block wall.
Police say the driver went through the block wall and came to rest against the south wall of a business along MLK.
The woman was transported to UMC where she was pronounced dead.
No word on the cause of the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.