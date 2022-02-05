LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash near Sahara Saturday night.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard just after 7:20 p.m. after reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a sedan.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital and pronounced deceased there.

The crash is still under investigation.

Las Vegas Boulevard is currently closed from Liset Way to Elvis Presley in both directions.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.