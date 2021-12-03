Deadly crash involving pedestrian in motorized wheelchair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a deadly crash involving a 70-year-old man in a motorized wheelchair attempting to cross the street.

It happened on Friday, Dec. 3 at 11:23 a.m. along Pecos Road south of Oquendo Road.

Police say the driver of a 2015 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Pecos Road and approaching Oquendo Road when the man riding in a motorized wheelchair was crossing Pecos Road from east to west, outside of a marked crosswalk.



The pedestrian traveled into the path of the vehicle and was struck.

The crash caused the wheelchair to overturn and eject the pedestrian onto the roadway.

The pedestrian was then taken to Sunrise Hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The pedestrian’s death marked the 135th traffic-related fatality in Metro’s jurisdiction for 2021.