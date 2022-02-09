Deadly crash involving pedestrian in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian on the east side of the valley.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 9 p.m. along Sandhill Road and Wyoming Avenue.

According to police, the driver of a car traveling south on Sandhill struck a person in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Sandhill is closed in both directions between Sahara and Wyoming. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.