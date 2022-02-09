Deadly crash involving pedestrian in east Las Vegas

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian on the east side of the valley.

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly crash that involved a pedestrian on the east side of the valley.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 9 p.m. along Sandhill Road and Wyoming Avenue.

According to police, the driver of a car traveling south on Sandhill struck a person in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition where they later died.

The driver remained at the scene of the crash.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

Sandhill is closed in both directions between Sahara and Wyoming. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge

Don't Miss

Trending Stories