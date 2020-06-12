UPDATE: Deadly crash involving woman, 36, at Boulder Highway intersection

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The intersection of Boulder Highway and Tropicana Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours overnight due to a fatal crash involving vehicle and pedestrian.

According to Metro police, a 36-year-old woman was struck and killed in a marked crosswalk as she attempted to cross Boulder Highway around 12:19 a.m. Boulder Highway reopened just before 6 a.m.

Police said a driver heading south on Boulder Highway call 9-1-1 after hitting the woman.

Police said impairment is not suspected and the crash remains under investigation.