LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police responded to a deadly car fire northwest of Las Vegas near Creech Air Force Base.

It happened on Tuesday, just after 3 p.m. when a tan Chevy Tahoe was traveling southbound on US95 and mile marker 125 near Creech Air Force Base.

Police said witnesses noticed that the Chevy failed to stay in the marked lane and ended up drifting into the left dirt shoulder of the road.

The driver of the Chevy then steered back across two southbound travel lanes. The driver was then seen abruptly steering the Chevy back towards the center median at which time it rolled multiple times, police said.

The Chevy then became completely engulfed in flames with the driver still inside.

As a result of the crash, the far-left travel lane on the northbound and southbound sides is shut down while officers conduct the investigation.

The closure is expected to remain in place until at least 7 p.m, according to police.