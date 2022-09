LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A driver is dead after a crash in the north valley, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The crash happened near North Decatur Boulevard and Jay Avenue just after 4:15 p.m.

Police say the crash involved a truck and a sedan. One driver was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but succumbed to their injuries, and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Decatur will remain closed in both directions from Gowan Road to Jay Avenue while police investigate the incident.