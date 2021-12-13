Deadly crash in downtown Las Vegas, local business speaks up

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the aftermath of a deadly crash in downtown Las Vegas involving 24-year-old Daysia Brown, a victim has been identified as 50-year-old Julio Maymi-Diaz.

According to Metro police, Brown was driving under the influence when she ran a red light at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Gass and collided with a Toyota Camry, in which Maymi-Diaz was a passenger.

People who worked in the victim’s building described him as a kind and polite man who loved his dog.

(Photo: Las Vegas Fire & Rescue)

Local businesses are upset over the speeding and running red lights in this intersection, saying it needs to stop.

“There’s a lot of people who travel through all this area, and then with the construction going on and the locals going through it. Usually pretty busy,” says Ryan Figueroa, manager of local business Koolsville Tattoo.

“I do see a lot of, like, dangerous drivers speeding through, recklessly driving on the wrong side of the road, cutting people off. Here it gets a little wild sometimes… people have run through our red lights all the time,” Figueroa continued.

Employees at a tattoo shop on Las Vegas Boulevard near the site of the crash say there’s a problem with people running red lights. (Sally Jaramillo / 8NewsNow)

The manager claimed he’s watched 6 to 7 people running red lights within a two-hour time span, and that all day long, traffic jams are on the rise.

“[It’s] people not paying attention, people not really caring anymore honestly. Especially with the construction going on, you should be a little bit more safer than what it actually is. But it’s getting out of hand,” said the manager.

Daysia Brown made her first court appearance on Saturday. Her bail was set at $50,000 and if posted, she is to be subject to alcohol and drug monitoring and wearing an electronic monitoring device.

Daysia Brown makes her first court appearance. (Photo: KLAS-TV)

“I hope they serve her with the right, with what’s justified for the man losing his life and probably losing family,” Figueroa told 8 News Now’s Sally Jaramillo.

Brown is expected to be back in court on Tuesday morning.