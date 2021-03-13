Deadly crash forces closure of Decatur between Twain, Flamingo; avoid the area

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — One person is dead and another is hurt following a three-car crash near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Twain Avenue.

Metro Police say the crash happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday night.

Following the preliminary investigation, police say a man driving his Toyota Scion southbound on Decatur sideswiped a Hyundai SUV, then continued into the oncoming lanes of Decatur, hitting a Chevrolet Camaro head on.

The driver of the Scion died of his injuries after he was taken to the hospital. The woman driving the Camaro sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was not hurt, but police say impairment was suspected. Even though that driver is not at fault, police say a field sobriety test will be conducted.

It is not known if the driver of the Scion was impaired or not.

The road will be closed for several hours as police continue the investigation.

This is a developing story.