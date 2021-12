LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada State Police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday just northwest of Las Vegas.

State police say a tractor-trailer and a passenger car collided U.S. 93 near mile marker 60, which is just outside of valley where Interstate 15 and U.S. 93 meet.

#TrafficAlert Fatal crash involving a tractor trailer and a passenger car on US93 near Clark County Mile Marker 60. Travel lanes are closed. Expect delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice #HighwayPatrol #NHPSoComm — Nevada State Police Highway Patrol Southern Comm (@NVStatePolice_S) December 2, 2021

The crash was reported around 3 p.m Thursday.

Officials say the travel lanes are closed and drivers should expect delays.