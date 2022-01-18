Deadly crash closes Las Vegas Boulevard North at Walnut Road

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Boulevard is shut down in both directions in the north valley after a rollover crash near the intersection at Walnut Road, according to Metro police.

Police said a fatal traffic collision happened just after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

A passenger in a vehicle that rolled was transported to University Medical Center, and the person has died, police said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Metro police said the investigation is continuing, and motorists should avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.