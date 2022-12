LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police investigated a deadly crash involving a single tractor-trailer on Tuesday evening along northbound Interstate 11.

NSP said the tractor-trailer rollover took place north of mile marker two just after 6:30 p.m.

A deadly tractor-trailer crash was reported along I-11 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (NSP)

A hard closure is in place on the I-11 northbound off-ramp to go towards Boulder City Parkway/SR172.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and plan on other routes to their destination.