LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – One person is dead and eight others were flown to a nearby hospital following a bus rollover at the Grand Canyon on Tuesday morning.

Hualapai Emergency Services said the rollover occurred shortly before 10 a.m. within the Grand Canyon Resort Corp Circle.

A total of 57 people were involved in the rollover, some who had noncritical injuries were also taken by ground transportation to the hospital.

The Hualapai Nation Police Department and the Arizona DPS are investigating the incident.

No other information has been released.