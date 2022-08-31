LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Henderson police responded to a deadly crash on Wednesday evening.

According to the Henderson Police Department, the crash happened just after 8 p.m. near south Valle Verde and Clearwater Canyon Drive.

Police say the crash involved three vehicles in total, and that one person person was pronounced dead on the scene by medical personnel, while the other two were transported to the hospital and are in critical condition.

All lanes of travel have been closed on South Valle Verde Drive from Paseo Verde Drive to Horizon Ridge Parkway while police investigate the incident.