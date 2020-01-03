Deadline to obtain Real ID coming in October 2020

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — If you’re looking to get a head start on your 2020 checklist, you now have nine months to make sure you have a Real ID. If you have one, you’ll see a gold star in the upper right hand corner of your driver’s license.

Congress passed the Real ID act into law back in 2005, following a recommendation from the 9/11 commission that would set national security standards for state-issued drivers licenses and IDs.

Nevada started issuing Real IDs back in November of 2014. Travelers will not be able to board a flight without a Real ID or alternative identification starting October 1, 2020.