Deadline thrown out in mental evaluation of man accused in Nevada murders

FILE – In this Jan. 24, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, of El Salvador, is escorted into the courtroom for his initial appearance in Carson City Justice Court in Carson City, Nev. The Nevada Supreme Court struck down a deadline Friday, April 9, 2021, that a district judge set later this month for the Salvadoran immigrant’s lawyers to file a motion claiming he’s intellectually disabled and therefore can’t be executed if convicted of murdering a Reno couple and two other woman. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

RENO — The Nevada Supreme Court has struck down a filing deadline a district judge had set later this month in an effort to avoid further delay in the trial of a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings in 2019.

Related Content Judge clears way for trial in killing spree that left four dead in Northern Nevada

A Washoe County judge had set an April 20 deadline for public defenders to file a motion claiming Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman is intellectually disabled so can’t be executed if convicted of murdering a Reno couple and two other woman.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

The high court agreed Friday with his lawyers who argue such motions can be filed up to 10 days before the trial.