Deadline nears for small businesses to apply for county grants of up to $10K

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Small business owners are nearing the deadline to apply for a Clark County grant if they’ve been impacted by the pandemic and related closures.

The deadline for the Small Business Stabilization Grant application is Tuesday, September 29, at 11:59 a.m. Businesses can be awarded as much as $5,000 or $10,000 depending on the number of employees.

The funding goes to help pay for expenditures such as rent, utilities, inventory or payroll and does not need to be repaid.

To qualify for the grant, a business must have 20 or fewer employees, have a county business license and be located in unincorporated Clark County. You can find more details at this website.

Business owners who unsuccessfully applied for the grant in June are encouraged to apply again as some eligibility provisions have changed.

“Thousands of small businesses here and across the country are barely hanging on,” Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick said. “This program is an investment in our community that will keep businesses open and people working.”

The county has already given out more than $2 million in grants to more than 500 businesses. The grants are funded through the CARES Act passed by congress in March.