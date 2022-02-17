Deadline for scholarship aimed at helping undocumented students nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of dollars are up for grabs as the deadline for a scholarship aimed at helping undocumented students and temporary protected status students nears.

It’s called the National Scholarship and works much like a pell grant by assisting students with significant unmet financial needs.

The deadline for applications ends on Monday, Feb. 28. Final notifications will be sent to applicants via email in late April.

A student’s grade point average and test scores are considered in the selection of the scholarship recipient along with a demonstrated commitment to community service and a student’s ability to overcome barriers and challenges that undocumented students face each day.

Another requirement is that students applying must be looking into attending UNLV or Nevada State College.

If selected, the scholarship will cover a student’s tuition and fees up to a maximum of $16,500 for an associate degree and $33,000 for a bachelor’s degree.

Some scholars may be eligible for an additional stipend of up to $4,000 for books, supplies, and transportation.

The award is also renewable each year depending on if the student meets the continued eligibility criteria.

The scholarship is part of Dream US, the nation’s largest program for college access and success for dreamers.

Click HERE for more information on qualifying factors and how to apply.