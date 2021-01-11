Deadline nears for Nevada Health Link plans covering COVID-19 costs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the deadline nears for Open Enrollment, officials reminded the public that all plans on Nevada Health Link include access to COVID-19 related diagnosis and treatment, including vaccines when they become available.

Open Enrollment ends Friday, Jan. 15, at midnight.

“As people continue to take measures to protect themselves, their families and their surrounding communities from the spread of the coronavirus, we want to remind Nevadans who purchase a plan through Nevada Health Link that COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and vaccinations will be included and covered in all plans offered through Nevada Health Link,” said Janel Davis, communications officer for Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

“There is no need to buy additional insurance for COVID coverage, despite what some are fraudulently promoting,” Davis said.

Last year, the Nevada Division of Insurance passed both emergency and permanent regulations to ensure there would be no out-of-pocket costs to insured Nevadans for COVID-19 testing, treatment and vaccines.

People who are insured and are charged for COVID-related services should report the case to the Nevada Insurance Commissioner and the case may be referred for investigation.

Consumers who enroll on or before Jan. 15 will have coverage effective on Feb. 1.

For more information, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.