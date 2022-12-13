LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — School safety and parental involvement are a few of the topics at the center of the 2022 Clark County School District (CCSD) districtwide parent/guardian survey.

The survey is available through Friday, Dec. 16 at 5 p.m. and is intended to provide information for the district and schools regarding the progress made toward CCSD priorities and to further improve schools and increase parent and guardian engagement.

Parents will be asked to select a survey from three available options on the website which include a districtwide student survey, a districtwide parent/guardian survey, and a districtwide school staff survey.

The districtwide parent/guardian survey includes 20 questions.

There are several questions on the survey that are school-specific. Therefore, parents/guardians must either select the name of the school or they may choose to enter their child’s student ID number and birth date when completing the survey at ccsd.net/survey