Deadline moved up for PETS grant program; state adds $20 million in funds

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — On Wednesday, Governor Steve Sisolak announced the addition of more funding to the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support (PETS) grant program, which opened to applicants on Monday.

Officials say the program has received a huge response from small businesses and nonprofits, so far. Now, the state is moving up the application deadline to Thursday, October 22.

The deadline has been moved up so that “applications can be reviewed, processed and money can be sent out to businesses and organizations in need,” according to a press release from Governor Sisolak’s office.

With the addition of $20 million to the program, the total funding for applicants has been doubled. Officials say the funding will be distributed to successful applicants throughout the month of November.

As a reminder, applications will be accepted from all entities which meet the eligibility criteria, but are being prioritized to assist businesses who have been impacted the most during the COVID-19 pandemic, including:

Disadvantaged businesses;

Bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries;

Arts and culture organizations; and

Non-profit organizations.

More information about the PETS Program can be found HERE.