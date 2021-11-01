Deadline for UNLV students to get vaccinated is today

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Monday is the deadline for students registering for the spring semester at Nevada colleges to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

While many have already taken that step, others are refusing and plan to hold an anti-mandate rally later Monday morning.

The “End the Mandates” rally gets underway at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to run through noon. Organizers say they’re protesting the vaccine requirement put in place by the Nevada System of Higher Education, which covers eight campuses, including UNLV. The event was organized on Facebook by a group named Las Vegas Freedom of Choice.

Registration opens Monday, Nov. 1 for the spring semester. Students can’t enroll without showing proof of vaccination or having an approved medical or religious exemption.

The university says registration start dates vary, so not everyone will be enrolling on Nov.1.

Students are encouraged to upload records or submit an exemption request as soon as possible to make sure they’re able to get the classes they need.

Meanwhile, the deadline for employees to get fully vaccinated is Dec. 1, 2021.

According to NSHE, as of last week, 82% of all UNLV staff members are vaccinated.