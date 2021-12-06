Deadline for public comment on Calico Basin Recreation area management plan nears

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The final day for the public to weigh in on the Bureau of Land Management’s plan for changes at the Calico Basin recreation area is set for Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 4:30 p.m.

Plans from the Bureau of Land Management show the possibility of adding a gate, a fee booth at the entrance, and operating hours similar to the scenic loop.

Many have come out against the idea, but the BLM says more people are visiting and want to protect the environment.

For more information on the planned changes on the Calico Basin Recreation area click HERE.

The public is welcome to email the BLM with your thoughts about the plan.

Email: BLM_NV_SNDO_RR_CalicoBasinRAMP_EA@blm.gov