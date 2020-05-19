Deadline for online voter registration to receive mail-in ballot is Thursday

Voting ballot: Absentee voting by mail with candidates and measures on paper and pen with glasses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline to register to vote or update existing voter registration information is fast approaching. Thursday, May 21 at midnight is the last chance for Nevadans to register or update information online in order to receive a mail-in ballot for the June 9, 2020 primary election.

This election, Nevadans are being encouraged to vote by mail to ensure the health and safety of voters and poll workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Voter registration is available through the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office website. Registered voters may go to the same website or the County Election Department website to check their information and make any necessary changes.

For the primary election, active registered voters in all counties, as well as inactive registered voters in Clark County, were automatically sent a mail-in ballot through the U.S. Postal Service.

“If you have not received your mail-in ballot, please visit our website to confirm that your voter registration information is current. If it is current, please contact your county elections office to request a new ballot. If it isn’t current, update your voter registration online before the deadline to receive your mail-in ballot,” Wayne Thorley, deputy secretary of state for elections, said.

Nevadans who register to vote or update their existing voter registration information after May 21 will only be allowed to cast a ballot in-person at the designated polling location in their county.

There are three options to cast a vote: mail-in, designated drop-off location or by personal appearance at limited polling locations in each county.

Below are key dates leading up to the June 9, 2020 primary election (from Nevada Secretary of State office):

May 21 – Last day to register to vote or update existing registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be sent a ballot in the mail.

May 22 to June 4 – Those registering to vote online or update existing registration online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov are eligible to vote in the 2020 primary election but must vote by personal appearance at a polling location.

May 23 to June 5 – Early voting is available in all counties. For the health and safety of voters and election workers, all voters are encouraged to vote by mail rather than by personal appearance at an early voting polling location.

June 4 – Last day to register to vote or update existing registration information online at www.RegisterToVoteNV.gov and be eligible to participate in the 2020 primary election. After this date, voter registration will only be available on June 5 and June 9 at any county polling location.

June 9 – PRIMARY ELECTION DAY – Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by June 9, 2020. Ballots returned in person at a drop-off location must be received by 7 p.m. on June 9. Also, on this day, there will be limited voting by personal appearance available for those who are not able to vote a mail ballot.

