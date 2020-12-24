Deadline for DETR to resume payments to some PUA claimants is tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tomorrow is a major deadline for the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) to restart payments for certain claimants.

This is all coming from the pandemic unemployment assistance (PUA) DETR case. That court order was issued to resume payments for some PUA claimants.

DETR was supposed to resume payments for those who had payments stopped for one reason or another. There is an estimated 9,000 of them.

Attorney Mark Thierman, who represents the PUA claimants, expects there are much more.

The original court order was issued this past summer, and when that wasn’t met, the court found the department to be in contempt. The deadline to resume those payments is tomorrow, per the new order.

8 News Now spoke to Thierman about what he is noticing.

“Many people have gotten a change on their website portal that says due to the court order, the deduction or the stop payment has been reversed,” he said. “But, as far as we know, no one has actually gotten a check or payment. Some of them have payment numbers or transaction numbers, but no corresponding money in their account.”

The next hearing for the case is set for Dec. 31. Thierman expects the department to put a statement into the court, updating how many cases of fraud they have identified, before then.