Deadline, eligibility for rental assistance program extended to help Nevada small businesses

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Local businesses are still struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic, but more help is on the way.

The deadline for Nevada’s Commercial Rental Assistance Grant (CRAG) Program, which helps small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic, has been extended. Eligibility criteria has also expanded.

The deadline for applications was Aug. 31, but has been extended to Sept. 8. It will give those who qualify up to $10,000 to cover lease payments.

The Nevada State Treasurer’s Office and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development announced the changes on Monday, just a day before the state’s eviction moratorium ends.

The program launched a week ago, but the Nevada Treasurer’s office says incoming applications have highlighted just how many small businesses and non-profit organizations throughout Nevada are in need of assistance.

Several changes have been made to the program’s requirements, according to the state Treasurer’s Office:

1) Application deadline has been extended by a week to Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 5 p.m.

Upon submittal of an application, Program staff will review an entity’s initial application for preliminary approval. Once approved, entities may move forward in the application process to enter the necessary information and upload documents verifying their eligibility.

2) Standardizes award amount for all eligible businesses.

All approved applicants who can verify a loss of at least 30% in revenue since the previous year are now eligible to receive the maximum grant award amount up to $10,000.

3) Removes requirement that entities must not have received more than $5,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) funds or other COVID-19 related assistance that could have been used for rent.

Previously, applicants who received over $5,000 in other assistance (such as PPP) were ineligible; however, due to demand, the State has removed the requirement. Therefore, businesses and non-profits who received PPP or other assistance funds are now eligible to participate in the Program.

Any applicant who had previously applied and was denied due to having received PPP or other funding should not reapply. Program staff will re-review all denied applications and approve if initially denied for having received PPP or similar funding.

Nevada’s Treasurer’s Office says the remaining funds in the program will remain prioritized by “those who meet the definition of a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, lost the greatest percentage of revenues and did not receive PPP.”

Click HERE for more information on how to apply and the eligibility requirements.