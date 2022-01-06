Deadline approaching to purchase health coverage through Nevada Health Link

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The deadline to enroll in health plans through NevadaHealthLink.com is just over a week away.

Open enrollment ends at 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 15. Coverage takes effect Feb. 1.

More than 41,000 people have enrolled so far, according to state officials. More than 15,500 of those people were brand new to the coverage.

Nevada’s uninsured rate is currently at about 11%. But you can find affordable coverage at the NevadaHealthLink.com website, which is run by the Silver State Health Exchange, Nevada’s online marketplace connecting individuals to affordable health and dental coverage.

Free enrollment assistance offered on NevadaHealthLink.com can help consumers choose plans, compare prices and answer questions relating to their health coverage needs. Enrollment assistance is available in person and over the phone. This year, the call center customer satisfaction survey has a score of 94%.

Before signing up, consumers can also check to see if they are eligible for federal tax credits, which will lower the cost of monthly premiums.

“With the current public health emergency continuing to evolve, it is crucial that every single Nevadan has access to quality and affordable health insurance coverage to avoid financial ruin in case of an emergency,” said Janel Davis, Communications Officer with the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “For those without health insurance, we highly encourage you to visit NevadaHealthLink.com to get connected with a certified enrollment assister to help you find a plan within your budget and health needs.”