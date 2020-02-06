Dead woman found in suitcase, man arrested

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The body of a 22-year-old woman was found in a suitcase in an apartment on North Nellis Boulevard Wednesday after police responded to a sexual assault call. The woman has been identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Officer as Morgan Briel Amaya.

According to Metro, a woman told marshals at the courthouse that she had been kidnapped and sexually assaulted by a man identified as 55-year-old Gary Walker. Detectives were called to check the address on Nellis Boulevard, near Stewart Avenue, where the alleged crime had happened.

Metro police said the detectives were also notified that Amaya’s body was at the residence. She was found in a suitcase.

Walker was arrested and transported to the Clark County Detention Center. He is facing charges of murder, sexual assault, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact LVMPD’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or email homicide@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com.