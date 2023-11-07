LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Students from one east Las Vegas campus have been relocated for the day as police investigate a dead person found on the campus.

Reports confirmed that a person was found dead at Kathleen & Tim Harney Middle School in east Las Vegas. Initial reports indicate that the person was found on the school’s softball field.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were called to the school at around 6:20 a.m.

Students were moved to the campus of Las Vegas High School, south of Harney Middle School, while detectives investigate the person. The LVMPD Homicide section is in charge of the investigation, police said.

It’s not immediately known if the deceased individual is related to the school in any way, or if the person has been identified. School officials have not yet coordinated the release of the relocated students.

CCSD said in a statement that there is no threat to the school or students.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8newsnow.com for more information as it becomes available.