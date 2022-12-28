LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating the death of a man whose body was discovered in an apartment Tuesday morning.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan police, there was a call just before 10 a.m. to report an unresponsive man in an apartment in the 3500 block of Paradise Road near Sierra Vista Drive.

Officers at the scene discovered the man was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man’s identity will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro’s Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.