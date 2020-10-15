DEA seizes 2,000 pounds of meth, largest in history

PERRIS, Calif. (KLAS) — Drug agents seized the largest amount of methamphetamine in federal government history as part of a raid early this month, officials announced Wednesday.

During a search of a drug courier’s home in Perris, California, agents seized 893 pounds of cocaine, 13 pounds of heroin and 2,224 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, officials said. All of the illegal drugs, which were believed to have been brought into the United States from Mexico, was stashed in 25 duffle bags, officials said.

“The largest DEA domestic seizure of methamphetamine in history is a significant blow to the cartels, but more importantly it is a gigantic victory for communities throughout southern California and the United States who have had to deal with the torrent of methamphetamine coming into their neighborhoods,” Acting DEA Administrator Timothy Shea said. “We continue to work with our state and local partners to attack drug trafficking at all levels and this seizure sends a clear message that we mean business.”

The Los Angeles DEA field office oversaw the investigation. The field office has jurisdiction in Nevada and much of the illegal drugs flowing into Nevada move through California.

“Los Angeles is the major transshipment hub for Mexican cartels trafficking illicit drugs across our southwest border,” Special Agent in Charge Bill Bodner said. “Successful seizures like these save lives and reduce the exploitation and victimization of our local communities.”

Drug overdoses continue to be a leading cause of death across southern Nevada. Over the summer, deaths from fentanyl in Clark County exceeded the number of deaths from prescription opioids. Deaths in Nevada from methamphetamine are increasing and could soon overtake the overdose rate for other drugs.